Teens arrested during mall disturbance

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Police say five juveniles were arrested following disturbances at a Connecticut mall over the weekend.

Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea says the disturbance happened at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills at around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Shea says a 17-year-old male who was being detained struck an officer in the head, and a 13-year-old female who tried to interfere was pepper-sprayed.

Police also detained two 16-year-old males allegedly involved in the disturbance.

Another 17-year-old boy was charged after refusing to stop for police.

Shea says the teens are facing charges of breach of peace and interfering with police. One teen is facing an additional charge of assaulting an officer.

The mall remained open during the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.