Teenage inmate charged with setting fire in prison cell

JESSUP, Md. (AP) — Authorities say five correctional officers were treated for possible smoke inhalation after a teenage prisoner lit a fire in her cell at the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a news release Friday that it charged the inmate, 19-year-old Haley Elizabeth Biser, with arson, malicious burning and possession of contraband after the Dec. 23 fire.

The fire marshal's office says correctional officers had to pull Biser to safety after she intentionally ignited items in her cell at the Jessup prison. Inmates were evacuated before firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was contained to the teen's cell.

Five officers were taken to off-site medical facilities to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.