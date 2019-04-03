Teenage boy fatally run over in front of his home in Berino

BERINO, N.M. (AP) — Dona Ana County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a car in front of his home in Berino.

They say the incident occurred Wednesday morning.

According to sheriff's deputies, the boy was getting in his car on his way to school when a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man ran over the teen.

First responders transported the boy by ambulance to hospital in El Paso, Texas.

Authorities say the boy died from his injuries and sheriff's detectives are investigating the incident as a vehicular homicide.

The name of the teen who was killed and the driver involved in the fatal accident haven't been released yet.