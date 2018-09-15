Teen struck, killed by train in Monroe

Seattle police car responds to an incident (Genna Martin, seattlepi.com) Seattle police car responds to an incident (Genna Martin, seattlepi.com) Photo: GENNA MARTIN/SEATTLEPI.COM Photo: GENNA MARTIN/SEATTLEPI.COM Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Teen struck, killed by train in Monroe 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MONROE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a BNSF train struck and killed a teenager in Monroe.

BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas says it happened at about 4 p.m. Friday. The train was hauling shipping containers from Seattle to Chicago.

The company and Monroe police are investigating. The victim's identity has not been released.

Melonas says it's the 16th time this year a train has killed someone in Washington this year.