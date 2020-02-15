Teen shot, critically wounded, during struggle with police

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A teenager was shot and critically wounded by a police officer in north Philadelphia, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a woman having been robbed in the area shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Inspector Sekou Kinebrew said.

Officers found a 17-year-old youth nearby who matched the description of the suspect, Kinebrew said. Officers patting him down found a weapon in his waistband, and they say he reached for it, a brief struggle ensued, and one officer fired his weapon, Kinebrew said.

The officer, who has been on the force for six years, is believed to have fired three times, hitting the teenager twice in the leg and once in the lower back, Kinebrew said. A revolver was recovered from the teenager.

The suspect, who is not believed to have been responsible for the reported robbery, was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical but stable condition, Kinebrew said.

Philadelphia's new police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, was at the scene as officers investigated.