Teen's death investigated in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a high school student whose body was found on some railroad tracks in Valley City.

A railroad crew discovered the body on Canadian Pacific tracks along the Hi-Line bridge Thursday afternoon.

Valley City Superintendent Josh Johnson tells KFGO students and staff will need to pull together in the coming days to cope with the teen's death.

