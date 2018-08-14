Teen held without bond in slayings of sister and officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A teenager charged with killing his sister and her police officer husband is being held without bond until he returns to court next month.

News outlets report a public defender representing 16-year-old Michael Barber waived the teen defendant's presence in the courtroom Tuesday as he was arraigned as an adult on felony murder charges. A Chatham County Recorder's Court judge scheduled a Sept. 14 preliminary hearing for Barber. He will remain jailed until then.

Police arrested Barber on Monday after his sister and brother-in-law were found dead, apparently after they were stabbed at their home on Wilmington Island just east of Savannah.

The victims were identified as 53-year-old Savannah police Cpl. Luis Molina and his wife, 28-year-old Akia Molina. Police say Barber is the slain woman's brother.