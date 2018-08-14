Teen gets 55 years for killing grandfather, 2nd man

JENNINGS, La. (AP) — A 19-year-old Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to killing his grandfather and another man.

Jefferson Davis Parish District Attorney Michael Cassidy tells the American Press that Parker Gary of Jennings was sentenced to 55 years in prison on two manslaughter charges.

Gary received the maximum 40 years for shooting 60-year-old Warren Gary while he slept.

Investigators said theft was the apparent motive in Gary's death and that of 40-year-old Dedrick Gant of Jennings, whose body was found in a ditch.

Cassidy said Friday that Gary's sentences are consecutive.

Gary's friend Ryan Cole pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter in Gant's death. He confessed to helping rob Gary's home but denied any knowledge of the killing days later.

Cole was sentenced to 26 years in prison. Prosecutors dropped a burglary charge.