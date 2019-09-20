Teen charged with arson, murder in family's fiery death

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A 16-year-old West Virginia girl accused of intentionally setting a fire that killed two family members has been charged as an adult.

News outlets report an indictment was unsealed Thursday stating Madison Wine is being charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder, arson and cruelty to animals. It's unclear if any animals were harmed or killed in the fire.

State Fire Marshal's Chief Deputy Jason Baltic previously said the May fire killed Robert and Charolette Taylor and injured a 6-year-old.

Authorities didn't immediately release a motive behind the fire. It's unclear whether Wine has an attorney who can comment.