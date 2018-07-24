Teen charged in fatal crash during police chase

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 17-year-old driver is facing criminal charges in a fatal crash during a police chase in Milwaukee.

Roman Wise is charged in adult court with stealing a car, fleeing from pursuing officers and crashing the vehicle resulting in the death of a juvenile passenger and severe injuries to another.

The Milwaukee teen is charged with eluding officers resulting in death and other counts. He's being held on $51,000 bond. Prosecutors say Wise and the two other juveniles stole a Lexus from a woman at a car wash last December. Police located the car and began a pursuit that ended when Wise crashed, causing the vehicle to flip and hit two other vehicles.

A male juvenile was fatally injured. A female passenger suffered spinal and pelvic fractures and lacerations.