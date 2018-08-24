Teen charged in drive-by that preceded Antwon Rose shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh grand jury has indicted a teenager allegedly involved in the drive-by shooting that preceded the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager fleeing a traffic stop.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's office says 17-year-old Zaijuan Hester is charged with attempted homicide and three counts of aggravated assault.

Hester was a passenger in the same car as 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr., who was shot to death by East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld on June 19 during a traffic stop. Authorities say the car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting in a nearby town.

Rosfeld has since been charged with criminal homicide. He argues the shooting was justified.

Rose's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

A message seeking comment from Hester's attorney wasn't immediately returned Friday.