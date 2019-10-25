Teen charged after 71-year-old woman struck, killed by car

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the death of a 71-year-old grandmother who authorities say was struck by a car fleeing the scene of a shooting.

Hartford police on Friday announced that the teen is facing manslaughter and other charges in the Thursday death of Yvonne Smith. His name was not made public.

Smith was struck in the street Thursday by a car that had been reported stolen. Police say it reversed away from the scene of a shootout involving two groups in two separate vehicles.

Police say she was an innocent bystander.

Police say a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was also detained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.