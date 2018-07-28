Teen arrested in slaying of man making food delivery

PETERSON, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a teenager has been arrested in the shooting death of a man making the last food delivery from the restaurant he owned.

The Passaic County prosecutor's office said Friday night that a 17-year-old was arrested in the death of 29-year-old Rui Zhou early Thursday in Paterson.

Officers called to the scene of a reported traffic accident found Zhou with a gunshot wound. His wife, who was in the passenger seat, wasn't injured.

Prosecutors allege that the shooting occurred during a robbery attempt and the teen fired as Zhou drove away, causing his car to crash into other vehicles.

The suspect, whose name wasn't released, faces felony murder, robbery, and weapons charges.