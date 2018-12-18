Teen acquitted of attempted murder of police officer

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has found a teen that dragged a New York City officer while driving a stolen car not guilty of attempted murder.

Justin Murrell was found guilty of first-degree assault during his trial held Monday for the June 2017 incident that left Officer Dalsh Veve with severe injuries.

Authorities say Veve was investigating a report of gunshots when he approached a then 15-year-old Murrell behind the wheel of the stolen car in Brooklyn.

Murrell took off, dragging the officer for several blocks.

Veve suffered severe brain damage, and he was released from a rehabilitation facility this past May. The Brooklyn district attorney says Veve will never fully recover from his injuries.

Murrell faces up to 10 years in prison during his sentencing scheduled for Jan. 7.