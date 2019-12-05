Teen accused of stabbing 70-yer-old woman during robbery

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Police have arrested a teenage boy who is suspected of stabbing a 70-year-old woman in an apartment parking lot.

KOMO-TV reports the stabbing occurred just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Desert Villa East Apartments.

Kennewick police say the suspect, identified as a 16-year-old boy with gang affiliations, demanded money from the woman and stabbed her.

Police identified the suspect with the help of the victim. He was booked into juvenile detention for investigation of assault.

The victim's injury was non-life threatening and she was treated at a local hospital.