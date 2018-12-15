Teacher's vehicle stolen after student takes keys

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Police say they recovered the vehicle of a Lake County teacher, four days after a student apparently stole the keys from a high school classroom.

Waukegan police Cmdr. Joe Florip says the vehicle was discovered on Dec. 7, running and unoccupied in a neighborhood. The keys were taken on Dec. 3 when the Waukegan High School teacher was in a meeting away from the classroom.

School district spokesman Nick Alajakis tells the News-Sun that the person who took the keys is not the person who took the vehicle. No arrests have been made, although students involved in taking or receiving the keys have been disciplined.

