Teacher charged with secretly videotaping undressing student

HUDSON, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a Florida teacher confessed to secretly videotaping a high school student as she changed her shirt.

Pasco County sheriff's officials say Fivay High School English teacher Thomas John Kovack was arrested Friday on a charge of video voyeurism.

Investigators say a 17-year-old girl went into a closet to change her shirt for a class photo when she noticed a cellphone was videotaping her.

She looked at the phone and found video of Kovack placing the phone in the closet and her undressing. She deleted the video and reported Kovack.

Investigators say the 38-year-old teacher admitted placing the phone in the closet, knowing the girl would be undressing there.

He was released on $5,000 bond. Jail records do not show if he has an attorney.