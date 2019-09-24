Tainted cocaine suspected in overdose deaths in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say the apparent overdose deaths of five people in Yonkers and the Bronx may be tied to the same source of tainted cocaine.

Yonkers police on Tuesday said it was investigating the deaths of a 38-year-old man on Friday and a 40-year-old man on Saturday. Three other recent deaths happened in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx.

Yonkers police is working with the New York Police Department to find the source of the cocaine.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Yonkers Police Narcotics Unit at (914) 377-TIPS.