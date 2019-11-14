TV medical correspondent charged with solicitation of minor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say Dr. Bruce Hensel, former medical correspondent for KNBC-TV in Los Angeles, has been arrested on suspicion of contacting a 9-year-old girl with intent to commit sexual acts.

The district attorney’s office said Wednesday that the 71-year-old used a messaging app to request suggestive photos from the daughter of an acquaintance.

An attorney for Hensel could not be located. Hensel did not speak to reporters after being released Wednesday afternoon on $5,000 bail.

Investigators with the Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at Hensel's Pacific Palisades home on Oct. 16.

For three decades Hensel was the chief health, medical and science editor and correspondent for KNBC. He won multiple Emmys.

He’s a practicing physician who is board certified in two specialties, internal medicine and emergency medicine.

___

Information from: KNBC-TV, http://www.nbc4.tv/