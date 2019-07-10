Suspicious fire burns 4 cars at Carson City apartments

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious fire at a Carson City apartment complex that burned four cars in the parking lot.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says his office responded to a report of a fire following an explosion shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday on the east side of town south of U.S. Highway 50.

He says a 911 caller said one car was on fire and the flames were spreading quickly to other vehicles at the complex in the 1700 block of Brown Street.

No injuries were reported.

Furlong says a preliminary investigation determined the fire has "suspicious origins."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carson City Public Safety Communications Center at 775-887-2677.