Suspicious device found in Richland County
ABERCROMBIE, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious device found in southeastern North Dakota over the weekend.
The Richland County sheriff's office says deputies, along with the Red River Valley Bomb Squad, responded to a vacant residence in Abercrombie on Friday afternoon to investigate a suspicious device.
KFGO-AM reports authorities determined there was no immediate threat to the public. The bomb squad disposed of the device.
No other details have been released.
