Suspended trooper hit with more forcible touching charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a New York state trooper suspended after being charged with forcible touching is now facing additional charges.

State police say Friday that 39-year-old Trooper Jason Sears has been charged with two additional counts of forcible touching stemming from an incident that occurred in 2017.

Sears pleaded not guilty in November after being charged for the first time with forcible touching. He's accused of groping a receptionist at a Rochester-area garage that works on state police vehicles.

WHEC-TV reports Sears was off duty when he went to the garage to pick up his personal vehicle when the alleged incidents occurred.

Sears remains suspended without pay as the investigation continues.

He's due back in Rochester City Court on Jan. 22 to answer to all the charges.

A message seeking comment from his lawyer wasn't returned.