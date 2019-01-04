Suspended lawyer arrested for allegedly threatening a judge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police have arrested a lawyer with a suspended license for allegedly threatening a state Supreme Court justice.

Police say 36-year-old Nicholas Gelfuso, of Cranston, was arrested Friday and charged with threatening public officials, cyberstalking and cyberharassment.

The Providence Journal reports that the arrest came hours after Providence police issued an alert that Gelfuso had threatened to shoot state Supreme Court Justice William Robinson and blow up Superior Court.

Gelfuso's court-appointed attorney couldn't immediately be reached Friday to comment on his behalf.

The Rhode Island State Police Major Crimes Unit investigated allegations that Gelfuso sent numerous emails containing threats against a member of the state judiciary.

Police say Gelfuso's law license was suspended in 2017.