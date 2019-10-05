Suspects in Arkansas pawn shop slaying face federal charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two suspects in the fatal shooting of an Arkansas pawn shop owner have been indicted on federal murder and conspiracy charges.

An indictment handed down Wednesday charges 22-year-old Daryl Strickland of Pine Bluff and 22-year-old Rodney Henry of Camden in the November shooting death of 34-year-old Brandon McHan during an attempted robbery. Investigators have said McHan was killed and a clerk was wounded during an exchange of gunfire in the pawnshop in Pine Bluff.

The indictment does not list attorneys who could speak on behalf of the two men, who could face the death penalty if convicted.

Court documents say Strickland and Henry were arrested in December when detectives investigating another robbery found a shell casing in the home where they lived that matched a shell casing found in the pawnshop.