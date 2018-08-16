Suspected gang members arrested on narcotics, fraud charges

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a months-long investigation into the Puente 13 street gang has led to a dozen alleged gang members being arrested on federal narcotics and fraud charges in Southern California.

The San Bernardino Sun reports authorities say the arrests took place Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The 12 arrested are among 17 defendants named in a series of indictments returned by a federal grand jury that allege various offenses, including narcotics, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Authorities say the other five defendants were already in federal and state custody.

The defendants — generally from the San Gabriel Valley and San Bernardino County — are charged in 12 indictments and one criminal complaint on allegations of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, illegal possession of credit cards and other crimes.

