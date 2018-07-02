Suspected armed robber dies in fall on subway tracks

NEW YORK (AP) — An armed robbery suspect who was running from police in New York City has died in a fall on the subway tracks.

Authorities say the 29-year-old man was first spotted near a Bronx deli where a robbery was reported early Sunday morning.

Police officers chased the man into the Fordham Road subway station, and they found him shortly afterward lying unconscious on the subway tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the man was trying to run across the tracks from the northbound to the southbound trains.

It is unclear whether the man was electrocuted or if he was struck by a train.

Police did recover a weapon at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released.