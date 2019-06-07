Suspect wants to change plea to 1 charge in woman's slaying

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A man charged with killing a Lincoln woman is expected to change his plea to one of the three charges against him.

Saline County District Court records say 52-year-old Aubrey Trail faces three charges in the slaying of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. He's scheduled to go on trial June 17. He's pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, conspiracy and to improper disposal of Loofe's remains.

His attorney said in a court filing Thursday that Trail wanted to change his plea to guilty to the improper disposal of Loofe's remains and "accept responsibility for his actions." The motion will be heard at a hearing Friday afternoon.

Trail has said Loofe died at his hands accidentally and that he tried to get rid of her body because he didn't think law enforcement would believe him.

Trail and Bailey Boswell are accused of killing Loofe in November 2017, dismembering her body and dumping the remains in rural Clay County. Boswell also is awaiting trial on murder and other charges.