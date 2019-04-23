Suspect pleads not guilty in Phoenix girl's road rage death

PHOENIX (AP) — A man suspected of killing a 10-year-old Phoenix girl in a road rage shooting has been arraigned in court.

Joshua Gonzalez pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drive-by shooting.

Phoenix police say the 20-year-old was following a car carrying Summerbell Brown and her family on April 3 after he believed they had cut him off in traffic.

They say Gonzalez then opened fire in their driveway, killing the girl and wounding her father.

A tip led investigators the next day to a home where they found Gonzalez, the suspect vehicle and a handgun. Police say preliminary evidence ties the weapon to the shooting.

Gonzalez's next scheduled court appearance is June 6.