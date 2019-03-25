Suspect indicted in killing of woman in southern Delaware

LAUREL, Del. (AP) — Authorities have indicted a man in the killing of a woman whose mutilated body was found along a roadside in southern Delaware.

Officials said 32-year-old Joseph Beck of Laurel was indicted Monday on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

Delaware State Police said Beck was being held in Virginia, awaiting extradition to Delaware. It was not immediately clear whether Beck has an attorney.

Beck is charged in the death of 34-year-old Tia A. Tucker of Seaford. He body wound found March 9.

Police indicate that Tucker was fatally shot sometime between March 6 and March 8, but they did not provide further details.