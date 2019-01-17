Suspect in shooting of 16-year-old girl caught

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — The man suspected of shooting a 16-year-old Lawrence girl in the head has been captured after nearly a week on the run.

The Essex district attorney says 36-year-old Jose Rivera was arrested Wednesday night in Boston.

Authorities allege Rivera fired several shots at a car in which the girl was a passenger last Friday. The Lawrence High School freshman remains at a Boston hospital.

The driver of the car she was in faces firearms charges after allegedly firing several shots in the air.

Police have said the girl may have been involved in a confrontation with another girl.

Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges including armed assault with intent to murder. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.