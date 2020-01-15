Suspect in killing of father, son faces arraignment

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a father and son from Massachusetts in an area known for drug dealing is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, authorities said.

Aneudy Delgado-Torres, 39, faces two murder charges in connection with the slayings last week of James “Manny” Wade, 45, and his son James Wade, 24, in Framingham last week. It could not be determined if the suspect has an attorney.

The victims, both Framingham residents, were shot in a parking lot that is a known location for drug dealing, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a news conference Tuesday.

“Recently, there have been conflicts between two groups of drug sellers who use that parking lot,” Ryan said.

The Wades went to meet someone they knew for an unknown reason, authorities said. Several people, including Delgado-Torres were there.

Delgado-Torres, without saying anything, pulled a gun and fired several times at the Wades, Ryan said.

The younger victim died at the scene, while the elder man died at the hospital.