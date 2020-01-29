Suspect in killing of Davenport man pleads not guilty

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A man suspected of killing a 74-year-old Davenport resident has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case.

Charlie Gary III, 19, entered the written plea on Tuesday in Scott County District Court, the Quad-City Times reported. Besides the murder charge, Gary also faces robbery and burglary counts in the death of Robert Long, whose body was found by police on Jan. 7 inside his Davenport home.

Police have said Gary admitted to investigators that he broke into Long's home and strangled the older man. Police also said Gary was driving Long's stolen car when he was arrested the day after Long's body was found.

Gary is also wanted in Illinois' Rock Island County on charges of robbery, aggravated battery of a person 60 or older and theft, according to county court records. Those charges stem from an October incident in Rock Island.

Gary is awaiting trial in the Scott County Jail.