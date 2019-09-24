Suspect in home invasion had record in Oklahoma, Arkansas

ROCK ISLAND, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas man who was shot to death after he broke into the eastern Oklahoma home of a hearing-impaired woman had a criminal record in both states.

Le Flore County Sheriff Rob Seale said Tuesday the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office has identified the suspect as 31-year-old Matthew A. Harvey of Huntington, Arkansas. Seale says Harvey had a lengthy criminal record in Oklahoma and Arkansas for property and drug crimes.

Harvey was fatally shot on Sunday after he broke into the home of a 62-year-old woman in Rock Island, about 190 miles (306 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

Seale says the homeowner ordered Harvey to leave before grabbing a shotgun and shooting him once in the chest when he moved toward her. He was pronounced dead at the scene.