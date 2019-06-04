Suspect in double fatality Cedar Rapids shooting arrested

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a suspect wanted in a May shooting in Cedar Rapids that left two dead and two others injured has been arrested.

Police say 26-year-old Andre Defaunte was arrested late Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service and Cedar Rapids police after a brief foot chase in Cedar Rapids. Officials say Richardson was found hiding in a garage.

Richardson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and several other counts in the early May 18 shooting in the parking lot of the Iowa Smoke Shop in Cedar Rapids. Killed were Matrell Johnson and Royal Abram, both 18. Two other victims, a 19-year old male and a 19-year old female, remain hospitalized.