Suspect in Kansas band room destruction are 8, 10 and 11

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three suspects in the destruction of a Kansas high school's band room are ages 8, 10 and 11.

Reno County District Attorney Keith Schroeder said Wednesday any case against the children would be sealed because of their age.

The Wichita Eagle reports a child under 10 cannot be charged and could instead be a child in need of care case.

They are suspected of trashing the band room at Pretty Prairie High School during the weekend. Principal Kevin Hedrick said paint was thrown around, many of the instruments were destroyed and fire extinguishers were discharged in the building and a school van. Officials estimate the damage was between $50,000 and $75,000.

Authorities initially said four juveniles were involved but the district attorney's office has not been given information on a fourth child.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com