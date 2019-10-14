Suspect in Islamic Center theft scheduled for plea hearing

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Court records say a man charged with breaking into the Islamic Center of Lawrence and stealing donations boxes was in possession of almost $1,200 in cash when he was arrested in a Kansas City suburb several days later.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the affidavit in the case against 32-year-old Amadou Oury Bah says the Aug. 13 burglary happened shortly after the holiday Eid al-Adha. One leader estimated that between $1,000 and $2,000 was stolen.

Police in Overland Park, Kansas, arrested Oury Bah on an unrelated incident on Aug. 25. He was released from jail the next day and then arrested again Aug. 27 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bah is scheduled Wednesday for a plea hearing in the Lawrence case. He is charged with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

