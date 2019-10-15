Suspect in 3 slayings arrested in Florida after standoff

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A suspect in three slayings in Florida and Tennessee was arrested in central Florida after a night-long standoff with SWAT team members.

Stanley Mossburg was taken into custody early Tuesday by deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The Lakeland Ledger reports that Mossburg has a warrant for his arrest from Greene County, Tennessee for first degree murder and he's a suspect in a double homicide in Winter Haven.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office had issued an alert late Monday, seeking help in locating Mossburg. They said he was considered armed and dangerous.

After finding him barricaded at an acquaintance's house, SWAT team members created a perimeter around the home Monday night. Mossburg surrendered to authorities several hours later.

Online records showed no information for Mossburg early Tuesday.

