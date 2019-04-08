Suspect charged in fatal shooting of a man in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in northwest Albuquerque last week.

Albuquerque police say 18-year-old Zachary Hammond has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

It was unclear Sunday if Hammond has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Police say Eric Apisa died Saturday from a gunshot wound he suffered last Tuesday.

Hammond was booked into jail after the shooting on an outstanding warrant and homicide detectives worked with the District Attorney's Office to file additional charges.

Police say the tampering with evidence charge stems from Hammond telling authorities that he gave the gun to a neighbor for safe keeping.