Suspect charged in Seattle shooting that killed 1, injured 7

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington man was charged after police suspected he is one of the three people allegedly involved in a shooting in downtown Seattle.

Jamel Jackson, 21, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in the shooting that killed one and injured seven others last week, The Seattle Times reported.

Jackson was not the aggressor, but is suspected of firing his gun multiple times in a crowded intersection, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Mary Barbosa said.

Surveillance footage allegedly captured Jackson holding and firing a gun, prosecutors said.

Jackson admitted to firing a handgun and said he got rid of the weapon before he was contacted by first responders at the scene, police said.

The gun has not yet been found, prosecutors said.

A judge increased his bail from $50,000 to $250,000 on Monday because he is considered likely to commit a violent offense if released.

An investigation by the Seattle Police Department is ongoing.

Police are still looking for the two other suspected gunmen involved in shooting.