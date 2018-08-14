Suspect arrested in suburban Kansas City stabbing death

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a 57-year-old man in suburban Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that Shawnee police released no details about the suspect in announcing the arrest Monday. The investigation began Aug. 8 when David Paterno was found suffering from serious injuries. Emergency responders rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say further updates can be expected from Johnson County prosecutors.

