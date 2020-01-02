Suspect arrested in fatal Seward County stabbing

UTICA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in a fatal stabbing in the Seward County community of Utica.

Deputies arrested the man at the scene early Wednesday morning. Online court records don't show that he's been formally charged yet. He was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The victim was taken to Seward Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead there, authorities said. The victim's name and other details haven't been released.