Supreme Court won't hear congressman appeal on tossed juror

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court won't hear an appeal by former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah that involves a juror removed from his 2016 racketeering trial.

The Philadelphia Democrat is serving a 10-year sentence after he was convicted of laundering federal grants and nonprofit funds to repay an illegal $1 million campaign loan and help friends and family.

A U.S. district judge removed the juror hours into deliberations after other jurors complained he had "an ax to grind" with the government and a court employee heard him say he would deadlock the jury.

Fattah's lawyers say the complaints could have stemmed from the dismissed juror's view of the case and therefore his removal was potentially improper. The court did not comment Monday.

Calls seeking comment were placed to lawyers for the 62-year-old Fattah.