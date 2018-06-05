Supreme Court won't hear Baltimore's appeal of $2.3M award

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the Baltimore Police Department's appeal of a $2.3 million judgment for maliciously prosecuting a homeless man as a serial rapist.

News outlets report the top court announced Monday that it wouldn't disturb the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' judgment in the case of Marlow Humbert, who was arrested by Baltimore police as the "Charles Village rapist" following two sexual assaults in 2008. Humbert was held for over a year, mostly in solitary confinement.

Humbert sued police in 2011, saying detectives failed to tell prosecutors that DNA results exonerated him.

A U.S. district judge had reversed a 2015 jury award, saying detectives lacked "actual malice" and were entitled to immunity, but three federal judges in Virginia reinstated the award in August.