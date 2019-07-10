Supreme Court dismisses ethics case against former DA

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has dismissed allegations of ethics violations against former Kenosha County District Attorney Robert Zapf.

The Office of Lawyer Regulation accused Zapf of professional misconduct in December 2016 for failing to fully disclose information that a Kenosha police officer had planted a suspect's ID card and a bullet in a 2014 homicide investigation.

Zapf didn't seek re-election in the fall 2016 but the OLR recommended the Supreme Court suspend his law license for a year.

The Supreme Court dismissed the allegations Wednesday. The court found the ID and the bullet bore no relevance to the suspect's involvement and other officers didn't tell Zapf that the officer planted evidence in the sense that he was trying to frame the suspect, only that he had made a mistake.