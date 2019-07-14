Sununu signs 1 marijuana bill, vetoes another

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire residents who were convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana in the past will be able to annul their convictions.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday signed a bill establishing an annulment process for those convicted of possessing up to three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana before Sept. 16, 2017, when the state started eliminating jail time for such possession.

Sununu vetoed another bill related to medical marijuana. The bill would have eliminated the requirement that a patient have at least a three month relationship with a provider before being certified to receive medical marijuana. Sununu said a strong provider-patient relationship is necessary to ensure the proper treatment is given.