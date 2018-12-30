Sunday Mass canceled after man places firecrackers in church

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man placed fireworks at a Roman Catholic church in western Michigan, broke a chair and attacked another man who was preparing for Mass.

The suspect was arrested after threatening officers who responded to a 911 call Sunday at St. Patrick-St. Anthony church in Grand Haven. Two morning Masses were canceled.

The firecrackers were described as the "M5000 Jumbo." They were not ignited.

Police say the man is from Newaygo County and might have mental health problems. Public Safety Chief Jeff Hawke says the employee who was attacked inside the church had to fight off the suspect. He's OK.

Church member Steve Shannon says he didn't know the 11 a.m. Mass was canceled. He tells WOOD-TV that vandalism is "one thing," but explosives are a "totally different thing."