Sun Valley shooting victims identified; no other suspects

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County sheriff's office has identified the two Sun Valley men who were killed in a shooting over the weekend north of Reno.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday 38-year-old Benjamin Guerrero and 35-year-old Ruben Torres died from wounds in the shooting outside a Sun Valley home at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation indicates they were involved in a confrontation before multiple gunshots were exchanged.

One died at the scene. The other died later at a hospital.

An investigation is continuing, but no arrests have been made and no other suspects are believed to have been involved.

Police in Reno and Sparks assisted in the response along with the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.