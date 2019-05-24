Suit: TriMet, police failed to prevent fatal train attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The family of light-rail train stabbing victim Taliesin Namkai-Meche has filed a $10.1 million lawsuit against TriMet and the Portland Police Bureau for failing to arrest and ban Jeremy Christian from the system before Namkai-Meche and another passenger were killed.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit, filed Thursday, says TriMet and police had two opportunities to intervene to prevent the deaths of Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best in the 24 hours before the attack.

The two were stabbed in the neck on a MAX train pulling into Portland's Hollywood transit station May 26, 2017.

Christian is accused of spewing hate speech at black teens on the train, and then stabbing three men who intervened.

He has pleaded not guilty.

TriMet spokeswoman Tia York declined comment because of the active litigation.

Representatives from police and the City Attorney's Office didn't immediately return requests for comment.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com