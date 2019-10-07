Stronger police presence sought after double shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Members of a Providence, Rhode Island community held at a small vigil at the site of a double shooting that left one person dead to ask for a larger police presence in their neighborhood.

Democratic State Rep. Grace Diaz said at Sunday's vigil that clubs in her district need the same level of protection afforded to downtown clubs at closing time.

Berta Pereira-Roldan, of Revere, Massachusetts, was killed while celebrating her 19th birthday at a club on Broad Street on Sept. 29. The second victim, 38-year-old Crystal Peloquin, of North Providence, was seriously injured and is expected to survive.

Authorities say neither woman was the intended target.

Maj. David Lapatin says Peloquin was talking with two men who may have been the intended targets.

No arrests have been announced.