Stolen lemur returned to Santa Ana Zoo

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A lemur that was stolen from a Southern California zoo is back after someone left it at a hotel.

Police Tuesday say the lemur was stolen last weekend from the Santa Ana Zoo after someone cut through a fence and opened cages.

Ten capuchin monkeys got out but were all rounded up.

However, the lemur was missing until it turned up the next day. Police say the animal was left in a crate near the front door of a Marriott hotel in Newport Beach, a few miles from the zoo.

A handwritten note said the animal had been stolen from the zoo and urged the finder to call police.

Lemurs are an endangered species and taking one is a federal crime.

So far, however, no one has identified the thief.